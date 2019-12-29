MCP Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on January 9th

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of MCP Master Income Trust stock opened at A$2.07 ($1.47) on Friday. MCP Master Income Trust has a 12-month low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of A$2.11 ($1.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.05.

MCP Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

