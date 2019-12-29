Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Securities started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

