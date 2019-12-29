MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $11.79 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other news, insider Berrie David 1,360,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 995.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.