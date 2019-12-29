Lympo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,356.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, IDEX and Allbit. Lympo has a market cap of $2.16 million and $16,356.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00189902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.01342691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00124359 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, Allbit, HADAX, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

