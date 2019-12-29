Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price boosted by CL King from $199.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.86.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $192.02 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.22 and a 200 day moving average of $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,091 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $193,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.