Lightning Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.09 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00019040 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00586113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009673 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

