LEOcoin (LEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,102.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $890,967.00 and approximately $2,102.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Livecoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.01753405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.02811807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00583687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00621786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00060478 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00384295 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 233,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 232,985,858 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Livecoin and LEOxChange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

