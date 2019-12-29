Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.23. 592,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,678. Leidos has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $98.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

