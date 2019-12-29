Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 28th total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.46. The stock had a trading volume of 418,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,077. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. Lear has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 16.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lear by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after purchasing an additional 343,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 1,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,489,000 after purchasing an additional 361,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.