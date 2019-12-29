Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 32,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,188. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. Equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $1,599,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.