Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAKE. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LAKE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 10,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,852. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

