Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.69 ($75.22).

Krones stock opened at €68.75 ($79.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €64.21 and its 200-day moving average is €58.90. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

