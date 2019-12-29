Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,245.00 and $864.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00642910 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001172 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

