Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $238,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,756,489.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg bought 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.22 per share, with a total value of $199,995.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at $398,944.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 77.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.69. 177,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.43. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $108.28.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

