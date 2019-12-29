KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59,714.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, COSS and P2PB2B. KickToken has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and $59,714.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.38 or 0.05922853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001213 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 157,233,454,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,978,919,240 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, TOKOK, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Coinsbit, Gate.io, BitMart, ProBit Exchange, KuCoin, Dcoin, Exmo, OOOBTC, P2PB2B, Livecoin, COSS, YoBit, ABCC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

