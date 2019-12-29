Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after buying an additional 633,633 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 51,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.23. 734,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,348. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

