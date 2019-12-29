Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.58 ($39.04).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €22.42 ($26.07) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a one year high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

