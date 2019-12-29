KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,502,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,270,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 694,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,433,000 after buying an additional 175,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $41.93. 120,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,024. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

