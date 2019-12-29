JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€12.10” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.26 ($14.25).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

