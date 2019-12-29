Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 538,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:JASN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 764,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Jason Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.
Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.61 million for the quarter.
Jason Industries Company Profile
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
