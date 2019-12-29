Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 538,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:JASN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 764,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Jason Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.61 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jason Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

