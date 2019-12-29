Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 9,138,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,589,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,350,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581,954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,839 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,745,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,526,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

