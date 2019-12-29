IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.56). IQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 3,793,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

