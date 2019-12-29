IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.56). IQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.
On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQIYI.
IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 3,793,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
IQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
