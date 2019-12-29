ION (ION) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. ION has a total market cap of $518,524.00 and $61.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007324 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,173,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,273,048 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

