Invacio Trading Up 30.8% This Week (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Invacio token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Over the last week, Invacio has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. Invacio has a total market capitalization of $77,097.00 and approximately $2,896.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invacio Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

