Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. Intuit reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.61.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,322 shares of company stock valued at $136,751,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 96.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,759 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.06. 637,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,548. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit has a one year low of $188.21 and a one year high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

