Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,984 shares of company stock worth $1,554,396 in the last 90 days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

