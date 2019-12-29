Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $161.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Insulet stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.51. The company had a trading volume of 391,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,888. Insulet has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $187.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,450.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

