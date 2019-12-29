Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $161.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.
Insulet stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.51. The company had a trading volume of 391,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,888. Insulet has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $187.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,450.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.
In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
