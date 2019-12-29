Insolar Price Tops $0.20 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Insolar has a market cap of $6.58 million and $1.23 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Okcoin Korea, Kucoin and Radar Relay. During the last week, Insolar has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, Okcoin Korea, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Coinrail, Liqui and OKex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

