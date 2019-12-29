Insider Buying: Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Insider Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) insider Owen Stewart Morley bought 110,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$816,000.

Owen Stewart Morley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Owen Stewart Morley bought 500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50.00.

CVE USS remained flat at $C$0.10 on Friday. 143,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,045. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Uniserve Communications Corporation is engaged in the provision of Internet access and telecommunications communications services primarily in British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta. The Company focuses on providing data, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium businesses.

