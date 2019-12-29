Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives GBX 886.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 886.50 ($11.66).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INF. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Shares of INF traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 867.60 ($11.41). 982,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 803.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 820.49.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

