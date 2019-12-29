InflationCoin (IFLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $34,467.00 and $25.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00568597 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000970 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

