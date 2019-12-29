Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

