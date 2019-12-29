Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Tidex and Liqui. During the last week, Incent has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $10,784.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00188042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01283864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.