Incent Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Incent has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $14,217.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Livecoin and Tidex.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

