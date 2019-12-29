IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Tops One Day Volume of $6,936.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Cashierest, DDEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $6,936.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Allbit, CoinBene, LBank, DDEX, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Cashierest, OEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

