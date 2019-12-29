Huobi Token Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Huobi and Bibox. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $681.66 million and $92.54 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023067 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, LBank, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

