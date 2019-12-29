Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,820,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 25,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

HBAN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,439,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 573,445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 56.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,762.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 66,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

