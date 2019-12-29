Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,820,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 25,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
HBAN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,439,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 573,445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 56.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,762.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 66,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
