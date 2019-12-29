Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 188,448 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after buying an additional 2,528,250 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,665,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 488,799 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $38,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

