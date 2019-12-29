Hubii Network (HBT) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $87.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.