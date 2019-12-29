Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 437,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

