HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $207,546.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084404 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000929 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,438.99 or 1.00097566 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,124,133 coins and its circulating supply is 253,988,983 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

