Head-To-Head Review: Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) versus Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CLBK)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $247.98 million 7.92 $22.74 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $50.19 million 2.82 $13.03 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 19.93% 5.62% 0.81% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.88%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

