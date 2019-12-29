Head to Head Review: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) versus Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DTE Energy and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50 Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 0 2 0 0 2.00

DTE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $131.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N.

Volatility & Risk

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.24% 9.93% 2.90% Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 2.40% 3.36% 0.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. DTE Energy pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays out 325.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. DTE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DTE Energy and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $14.21 billion 1.72 $1.12 billion $6.30 20.46 Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N $24.70 billion 0.31 $110.97 million $0.16 124.69

DTE Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 696 distribution substations and 442,700 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,800 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,273,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 landfill gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

