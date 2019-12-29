Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.95. Hawaiian reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HA. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

HA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 309,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

