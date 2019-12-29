Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 2,604,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 2,289.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 2,228,166 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $46,134,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 495.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 644,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $11,156,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 292,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Harsco has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

