Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.58. 587,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

