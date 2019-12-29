GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $25.83 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $25.83 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005367 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, DragonEX, Huobi and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DragonEX, Gate.io, QBTC, BigONE, Huobi, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

