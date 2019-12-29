Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 58.6% in December

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the November 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GURE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 14,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,922. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.81% of Gulf Resources worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

