Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.20. 229,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,736. Greenlane has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio acquired 56,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 216,375 shares of company stock worth $643,541.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,228,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,468,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 226,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

