Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. 206,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $45.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

